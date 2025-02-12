Monty May, 76, of Jonesboro, passed from this life, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro. He was born in the Dyess Colony near Etowah to the late Clay Franklin and Allie Bishop May and was a 1966 graduate of Missco High School. He attended Memphis State University and later transferred to Arkansas State University where he joined the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Monty continued his post-graduate studies at Arkansas State University and his doctoral studies in educational leadership at Texas A&M. Monty taught mathematics in multiple school districts throughout Northeast Arkansas and had taught for several years in Houston, Texas, as well as Arkansas State University. He was a career educator but was also an entrepreneur. He was an inventor and with his family by his side, he developed a successful shoe accessory and formed the Shoe Aid Company in Houston. He was also a licensed realtor and owner of the former Western Sizzlin in Jonesboro. He was a former member of Central Baptist Church and a current member of First Church in Jonesboro. Monty had long active memberships at both churches. His passion was serving Christ and sharing the gospel through foreign missions. He particularly enjoyed his time ministering in Brazil and Cuba.

Survivors include his wife, Bonnie May of the home; two sons, Jeremy May (Renee) of Huffman, Texas, and Joshua May (Chandler Smith) of Edmond, Okla.; two daughters, Holly Schimmel (Jacob) of Maumelle and Kendy Schimmel (Nathan) of Jonesboro; seven grandchildren, Sam Schimmel, Daniel May, Sadie Schimmel, Tobin Schimmel, Caroline Schimmel, Vada Schimmel and River Schimmel; two sisters, Wanda Lacy and Janet May, both of Lepanto. Monty also leaves a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Southwest Church of Christ in Jonesboro with Reverend John Miles officiating. The family will greet friends prior to and following the service beginning at 1:15. Burial at Garden Point Cemetery will be at a later date. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.HowardFuneralService.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests your consideration of memorial gifts to:

First Church Jonesboro- Cuba Missions

P.O. Box 17284

Jonesboro, AR 72403

In His Wings Ministry

5135 Hwy 141 North

Jonesboro, AR 72401

Breaking Bonds Ministries

P.O. Box 19297

Jonesboro, AR 72401