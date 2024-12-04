Michelle Jean Marshall, 34, of Kennett, Mo., passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. Born Nov. 27, 1990, in Blytheville, she was the beloved daughter of Jamie Marshall and Norma Davis-Marshall. Michelle was a devoted member of Unique Ministries in Blytheville.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Allen Marshall.

Michelle leaves behind a loving family, including her parents, Jamie and Norma Marshall of Kennett, Mo.; two sons, Lacuan Tremone Clark and Stephen Tremone Clark of Kennett, Mo.; two daughters, Yanika Jean Reshay Clark and Keneya Jean Renae Clark, both of Kennett, Mo.; one brother, Jamie Marshall Jr of Denison, Texas; and one sister, Monica Nicole Marshall of Kennett, Mo.

Services to honor Michelle’s life will be held at New Immanuel MB Church in Blytheville on Saturday, Jan. 18. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Norma Marshall. Michelle will be laid to rest at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Blytheville. Arrangements are under the care of Wilson Funeral Home in Blytheville.