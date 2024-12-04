Top Menu Bar
obituariesMarch 18, 2025

Mattie Beatrice Caruthers

Mattie Beatrice Caruthers, 63, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., passed away March 11, 2025, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. She was a CSM at Walmart and was of the Baptist faith. Miss Caruthers was born March 21, 1961 in Keiser to Robert Walter and Helen Smith Caruthers. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Robert Caruthers Jr.; and one sister, Betty Klugh.

She is survived by one son, T.C. (Erica) Irvine of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; one daughter, Leonna Reel of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; one brother, Jimmy (Karen) Caruthers of Osceola; six sisters Erie (Luther) Brown of Osceola, Bonnie (Henry) Banks of Birmingham, Ala., Geraldine (Glenn) Mayo and Alice Burke of Smithville, N.C., Nora Stotts of Houston, Texas, and Mary Caruthers of California; and six grandchildren.

Visitation will be Friday, March 21, from 6-8 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 22, at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove MB Church in Osceola. Burial will be at Whiteside Cemetery in Osceola with Jimmy Caruthers as eulogist. Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola is in charge of the arrangements.

