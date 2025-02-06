Mary Elizabeth Chamberlain Ellis, 107, of Laurel, Miss., made her peaceful journey from this life on Jan. 7, 2025, to claim her heavenly home. She was the fourth and youngest child of George and Iona Chamberlain. Born Nov. 2, 1917, in Maidie, Tenn., she lived in Tennessee until her marriage to John William Ellis in 1936. In time, they moved to Manila, Ark., their home for 55 years. During those years, she lovingly cared for her family and attended Manila First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and served God and the community. She lived her convictions, read her Bible daily, and lived independently until age 93 when she moved to Mississippi to live with her children. In Mississippi, she was welcomed into First Baptist Church, Laurel, where she was an associate member, having maintained her membership at Manila First Baptist Church. In November 2022, she was presented by (then State Representative) now Mississippi State Senator Robin Robinson, a proclamation by the Mississippi House of Representatives on the occasion of her 105th birthday. More recently, she was honored by the City of Laurel on Nov. 2, 2024, when Mayor Johnny Magee proclaimed “Mary Elizabeth Ellis Day” on her 107th birthday. It is to be noted that years earlier, during high school in Tennessee, she received the “God and Country” award. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John William Ellis; two brothers, Robin and Dalton Chamberlain; one sister, Maysel Greer; two grandchildren, Robert Neel Thoms and Matthew David Ellis; and son-in-law, Perry Fleeman.

Survivors Include two sons, John Ellis Jr. (Pat) of Diamondhead, Miss., and Jim Ellis (Jan) of Jonesboro; three daughters, Martha Sue Fleeman, Tapian Murray and Judy Thoms (David), all of Laurel, Miss. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth will be remembered best for her Christian spirit of love for others and her devotion to God. The family wishes to thank the nurses of Deaconess Hospice for their excellent care during recent weeks.

Graveside service will be Thursday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. in the Manila Cemetery with Reverend Ferrel Duffel officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Howard Funeral Service of Manila. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.HowardFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to The Hospice Promise Foundation - LHC group at https://lhcgroup.com/foundation or by contacting Deaconess Hospice, 128 S. 11th Ave., Laurel, MS 39440.