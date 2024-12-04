Martha Jo Brogdon Sullivan, 79, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 21, 2025, surrounded by her family. Born in Blytheville to Charles and Vaneta Brogdon, Martha Jo grew up on her family farm and enjoyed spending her summers at Lake Norfork. She graduated from Blytheville High School in 1963 where she was head majorette and continued her education at Arkansas State University. She married Samuel William “Bill” Sullivan in November 1964 and they recently celebrated their 60th anniversary.

Known for having a smile on her face and greeting everyone with a hug and kind words, Martha Jo never complained throughout her long illness and her faith never wavered. A longtime member of First Baptist Church, she was a preschool Sunday school teacher for many years and a member of the women’s missionary union. She was a member of Chapter N PEO.

Martha Jo was dedicated to her family and attended sporting events, academic celebrations, and other activities cheering on her children and then her grandchildren until she was no longer able to go. She loved spending time with family and could often be seen playing games, exploring nature, and having adventures with them all. She also was the mom of the neighborhood welcoming all children into her home with snacks and a smile.

She loved to travel and took many trips abroad with Bill. They also traveled throughout the United States having visited all but five states to see the country by exploring museums, monuments, national parks, and many back roads and small towns. Martha Jo loved all God’s creatures and had a soft spot in her heart for animals of all kinds. She especially loved the many dogs who were her companions over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Lester Brogdon and Vaneta Helen Brogdon.

She leaves behind the love of her life, Samuel William “Bill” Sullivan; her children, Sally Cooke (David), Tracy Coppedge (Oliver), and Charlie Sullivan (Joanne); her grandchildren, Joshua Cooke, Courtney Baker (Jonathan), Caitlin Krupin (Nathan), Molly McCammon (Anthony), Olivia Myers, Emily Sullivan, Will Sullivan, and Wyatt Sullivan; eight great-grandchildren; and her sister, Gail Brogdon Jowers.

A celebration of Martha’s life will be held Friday, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. in First Baptist Church Chapel with Rev. Jim Clark and Mr. Randy Jumper officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at First Baptist Church. The family requests memorials be made in Martha’s honor to First Baptist Church or Blytheville Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.