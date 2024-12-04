Martha J. Miller, 76, formerly of Blytheville, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 19, 2025, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was a warrior and an example of immense strength to those who knew her well.

Martha was a graduate of Blytheville High School. She was a hard-working, single mother who did whatever was necessary to care for her family, to whom she was completely devoted. She moved Jonesboro to be closer to her daughter.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Baxter Miller and Bernice Miller Rollins; her grand dogs, Jazzy and Jack; her best friend of over 50 years, Lou Quarry; and her companion, her fur baby, Cara.

She is survived by her only child, Jennifer Miller, and Jennifer’s wife, Ginny Miller; her daughter of choice and Jennifer’s best friend, Erin Seagrave; and her grand dog, Mia.

A small service will be held in the chapel at Dogwood Cemetery, 3315 South Division Street, Blytheville, AR 72315, at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 25, with burial to follow in Dogwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Martha’s name to the Humane Society of Blytheville, 2530 Arizona Street, Blytheville, AR 72315, where she met and adopted her baby girl, Cara.

