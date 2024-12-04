Top Menu Bar
March 12, 2025

Marina Diana Porter

Marina Diana Porter, 60, of Osceola, passed away March 7, 2025, at her home. Born on March 3, 1965, in Oklahoma City, Okla., to Carl L. and Anita Hornung Porter, Marina was a dedicated and hardworking individual who built a career in housekeeping. Marina was of the New Apostolic Faith. She was preceded in death by her father, Carl L. Porter, and her brother, Thomas Porter.

She is survived by her mother, Anita Porter of Osceola; her fiance, Donato Villarreal Jr. of Osceola; her brother, Carl Porter of Osceola; and her sisters, Debbie Porter of Osceola and Gladys Woodruff of Jonesboro.

A visitation will be held Sunday, March 16, from 1-2 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1323 W. Keiser St., Osceola. A funeral service will follow at the same location from 2-3 p.m. with Brother Gary Andrews officiating. Marina’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

