Margie Rebecca Wardlaw Lloyd died Sunday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Schilling Gardens Senior Living in Collierville, Tenn.

A native of Pontotoc, Miss., she was born to Fletcher E. and Mattie Redell Parks Wardlaw in June of 1924. The Wardlaws were sharecroppers and moved to Arkansas when Margie was a young girl because the cotton fields around Dell and Armorel were more productive at that time. Margie left the fields on her 18th birthday to live and work in Blytheville where she married and made her home until 2020. She then moved to Collierville, Tenn., to be closer to her son and other family members. Margie worked hard to provide for her children, especially after her husband died in Hurricane Betsy in 1965. Often daily working two or three jobs as a waitress, she finally retired from Holiday Inn. Margie enjoyed trips to Hawaii, Paris and the entertainment shows of Las Vegas. At her home on Melody Lane, Margie enjoyed gardening and was very proud of her gorgeous azaleas and giant Norway Spruce trees, but she loved her children Jerri, Ricky and Becky most of all. She was blessed to have good health until shortly before her passing. Margie will be greatly missed by her children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Terry Elmer Lloyd; her youngest daughter, Rebecca Lynn Lloyd Brents (Michael); and siblings, Thomas ELDRIDGE Wardlaw, Kenneth Dalton Wardlaw, Lois “Montie” Wardlaw Asimak, William “Bill” Reed Wardlaw, Oliver FRANK Wardlaw and Geneva LOUISE Wardlaw Herron.

Margie is survived by her daughter, Jerri Frances Lloyd Lomax and her husband David; her son, Ricky Joe Lloyd and his wife Liza; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give special thanks to Collierville’s Dr. John Crawford and staff, as well as the staff at Schilling Gardens Senior Assisted Living.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. in the Cobb Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be private. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.