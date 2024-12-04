Margie Ann Crites, daughter of the late Howard Lane and Bernice (Autry) Lane, was born April 19, 1940, in Bucoda, Mo., and departed this life Jan. 19, 2025, at the age of 84 years. Margie married Gerald W. Crites in 1963, Gerald preceded her in death in May of 2021.

Survivors include daughter, Karen (Richard) Edgington of Kennett, Mo.; two grandsons, James (Alexandria) Edgington and Thomas Edgington; two brothers, Joe (Linda) Lane of Senath, Mo., and Jimmy Pete Lane of Clarksdale, Miss.; sister, Rita (Paul) Wildy of Leachville; other relatives and many many friends.

Margie was preceded in death by her brother, Jirden Lane, and two sisters, Willie Barham and Lula Gail Wommack.

Margie served as secretary to the late Judge Flake McHaney at the Dunklin County Courthouse for many years. Margie was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Kennett.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the McDaniel Funeral Home in Kennett. Funeral Services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at the McDaniel Chapel in Kennett, Reverend Chris Maynard officiating. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Monty Winkle, James Edgington, Thomas Edgington, Scott Marchbanks and Brandon Lane. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Kennett.

McDaniel Funeral Service of Kennett will be in charge of the arrangements.

