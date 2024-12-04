Margaret Dobbins, 92, of St. Peters, Mo., and formerly of Blytheville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Peters, Mo.

Margaret was born in Black Oak to Johnny and Julia Jacques Mangrum. She was a former employee of the Blytheville School District. She was a member of Hackmann Road Church of Christ in St. Charles, Mo., and was a former member of 13th and Main Church of Christ in Blytheville. Margaret was a member of the Cotton Bales Home Extension Club for many years. She loved helping others and would often take care of her friends when they were sick or in need. Cooking was her passion. You could always find her in the kitchen cooking delicious meals for her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Fred Mangrum, Minnie Lee Pace and Juanita Wilson.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Lenn Dobbins of the home; daughter, Michele Minton and her husband Justin of St. Peters, Mo.; grandson, David Minton and his wife Katie of St. Charles, Mo.; and great-grandchildren, Lorelei and Cullen Minton of St. Charles, Mo.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m. in Cobb Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Cade Couch of Black Oak Church of Christ officiating. Entombment will be private in Dogwood Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at Cobb Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.