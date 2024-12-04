Top Menu Bar
obituariesFebruary 24, 2025

Magan Elaine Earnest

Magan Elaine Earnest, 40, of Lake City, passed away on February 20, 2025. A Manila High School alumna and medical records clerk, she cherished music, true crime podcasts, and family gatherings.

Magan Elaine Earnest, 40, of Lake City, passed from this life Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital in Jonesboro. Daughter of Gail Meurer Earnest and the late Phillip Earnest, she was born in Jonesboro and raised in Manila. She was a 2002 graduate of Manila High School and was a medical records clerk for Ozark Health in Clinton. Magan was a member of Church of God in Clinton. She loved music, singing, listening to true crime podcasts on her Google Dot, and watching Dateline. Magan especially enjoyed being surrounded by her loving family and friends. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Earnest.

Survivors include her mother, Gail Earnest of the home; one son, Kolby Imler of Clinton; one daughter, Bailey Imler of Clinton; two sisters, Myra Carter of Jonesboro and Morgan Hill (Dallas) of Lake City; one nephew, Rylin Hill; four nieces, Kiersten Carter, Aubree Jackson, Raegan Jackson, and Addyson Hill; her “bestie cousin”, Tosha Laird of Lake City; her granny, Margie V. Meurer. Magan also leaves several loving aunts and uncles.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, in the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Manila with Bro. Nathan Mays officiating. Burial will follow in the Caraway Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 12 p.m. until service time. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.HowardFuneralService.com.

