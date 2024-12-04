Blytheville resident, Mrs. Lommie Mae Davis, made her heavenly transition from this world on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Roseland on Aug. 29, 1934, to the late Jessie and Lomie Grant. Lommie was a very sweet lady who dedicated her life to taking care of others. Mrs. Davis was a member of Church of God in Christ.

In addition to her parents, Lommie was preceded in death by one son, Michael Grant; two daughters, Veda Stewart and Rhonda Tate; four brothers and one sister.

Lommie leaves cherish her memory her loving husband, Gilbert Davis Jr. of the home; three sons, Stevie (Kathleen) Davis of Upper Marlboro, Md., Ronald Davis of Blytheville, and Christopher Davis of Richmond, Vir.; four daughters, Sharon (Billy) Phillips of Blytheville, Paula (Dewayne) Green of Clarksville, Tenn., Kimberly (Frank) Nuefeld and Shamika (Tyrell) Jenkins, both of Lawton, Okla.; one sister, Juanita Grant of Blytheville; 22 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

The family will receive visitors from 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 7, at Wilson Funeral Home, 1020 S. Division St., Blytheville. A funeral to honor the life of Lommie will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at Prince of Peace Church in Blytheville, with Elder Henry Davenport officiating. Lommie will then be laid to rest at Gethsemane Cemetery in Blytheville. All services are being rendered by Wilson Funeral Home, Blytheville.