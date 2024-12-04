It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Elizabeth Carr, 77, of Joiner. Linda left this world on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro. She was born June 9, 1947, in Keiser to the late Edward Brister and Mable Lawrence. Linda was of Pentecostal faith.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leon Carr; five brothers; three sisters; and one great-grandchild, Layne Hice.

She leaves to cherish her memory one son, David Carr of Joiner; one daughter, Stacy (James) Green of Joiner; three brothers, Donnie Brister of Keiser, Ronnie Brister of Pleasant Plains and Ricky Brister of Osceola; three sisters, Lena Herrington of Keiser, Carolyn Horton of Osceola and Penny Challis of Caruthersville, Mo.; two grandchildren, Kristian Audon of Morrilton and Tyler Hice of Dover, Pa.; five great-grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

The family received visitors at Wilson Funeral Home, 1323 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola, AR 72370, from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3. A funeral service will be held at the same location on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 1 p.m. Linda will be laid to rest at Bassett Cemetery in Bassett. Wilson Funeral home is assisting the family with all services.