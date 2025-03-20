Lillie T. Shaw-Burton was born Oct. 17, 1959, in Blytheville, the daughter of Charlie Brown and Clara Edwards Shaw. Lillie was a graduate of Blytheville High School Class of 1978. Following graduation, Lillie moved to Long Beach, Calif., to join her high school sweetheart and future husband, Horace Burton. Establishing a life in California, Lillie attended Prevailing in Christ Ministries, was a devoted and faithful wife, loved and nurtured her children, spoiled her grandchildren, and was a trusted friend. In 2010 Lillie made the move back to Arkansas to assist with the care of her mother. Returning home, she united with Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church under the pastorate of Reverend Rickey Everett. While at Pilgrim Rest, Lillie was active with the youth in Sunday school, worked with the Hospitality Committee and was an active member of the Women’s Missionary Society. She was an active member of Fidelity Bethlehem Order of Eastern Star 151, where she served as the associate conductress. Lillie was awarded the Chapter Award in 2024 for her commitment and dedication to the chapter.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Horace Wayne Burton Sr. Lillie passed away Thursday, March 13, 2025, in her home at the age of 65.

She is survived by one son, Horace Wayne Burton Jr. of Monterey, Calif.; one daughter, Lia (Jimmy) Owens of Long Beach, Calif.; her loving and devoted companion for 15 years, Vordie Mathis of the home; three brothers, Clarence Shaw of Marysville, Wash., James (Dorothy) Johnson of San Diego, Calif., and Steven Johnson of Tulsa, Okla.; six sisters, Verlene Qualls of Chicago, Allice (Larry) Staton of Calumet City, Ill., Mary Williams of Cleveland, Ohio, Johnnie Patterson of Washington, D.C.; Thelma Benson of Blytheville and Ethel Johnson of Columbus, Ohio; her extended family, Vordie Mathis Jr. of Oklahoma; Kemiya Mathis, Jeremy Mathis and Myles Mathis, all of Blytheville, Tracsha Hill of Arlington, Texas, and Tarrance Mathis of Indianapolis, Ind.; four grandchildren, two bonus grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 22, from 4-7 p.m. at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 809 East Main Street, Blytheville, where Reverend Rickey Everett is the pastor. Celebration of Life services and interment will be held at Forest Lawn – Cypress in Cypress, Calif., with dates and time to be announced when the information becomes available.

