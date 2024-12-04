Lenora Jean Davis McQueen, 65, of Osceola, passed away March 12, 2025, at her home. She was a retired factory worker and a member of Pleasant Grove MB Church in Osceola. Mrs. Lenora was born Jan. 18, 1960, in Osceola to Fred and Mary Jackson Davis Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell McQueen of Tennessee; one son, Virgil Davis Sr. of Flemingsburg, Ky.; one daughter, Tiffany Finley of Jonesboro; one brother, Fred Davis Jr. of Blytheville; four sisters, Freddie Meritt, Myra Blanchard and Olivery Davis of Osceola and Soffie Scales of St. Louis, Mo.; and seven grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service Saturday, March 22, at Pleasant Grove MB Church in Osceola at 10 a.m. Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola is in charge of the arrangements.