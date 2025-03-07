Lee Ann Ellison, 68, of Kennett, Mo., passed from this life Thursday, March 6, 2025, at her home. Daughter of the late Earl Martin and Dorothy Apperson Steed, she was born and raised in Leachville and was a 1974 graduate of Leachville High School. In her youth, she attended the First United Methodist Church of Leachville. Lee Ann was a homemaker and loved cats, the color purple, and watching television.

Survivors include one son, Kellen Ellison of Kennett, Mo.; one daughter, Mallory Holifield of Kennett, Mo.; one brother, Martin Steed (Sue) of Monette; one niece, Melissa Walsh.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 8, in the Leachville Cemetery with Ricky Rose officiating. Honorary pallbearers include Jim Ed Robins, Danny Vanoven, Jerry Knapp, Larry Williams, Ricky Rose and Greg Smith. The family will receive visitors from 1 p.m. until service time at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Leachville. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.HowardFuneralService.com.