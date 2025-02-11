Top Menu Bar
Latausha Miller

Latausha Miller, born Nov. 7, 1977, passed away on Jan. 29, 2025, at 47. She is survived by her parents, children, and siblings. Services will be held on Feb. 15 at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home in Blytheville.

Latausha Miller was born Nov. 7, 1977, to Minnie Smith and Paul Miller. She departed this life on Jan. 29, 2025, at her home in Blytheville at the age of 47.

Latausha leaves to cherish her memories her mother, Minnie Smith of Blytheville; her father, Paul Miller; two daughters, Tausherriaye Farris and Ty’Teeonnia Farris, both of Fort Smith; son, Xzameion Beal; two sisters, Arnetta Smith and Shuwanda Smith, all of Blytheville. She also leaves a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, from 12-1 p.m. at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home Chapel, 634 W. Main Street, Blytheville, AR 72315. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Sandy Ridge Cemetery in Burdette.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Gary Wolfe at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation, 634 W. Main Street, Blytheville, AR 72315, 870-900-0010.

