Larry Lavern Jones, 64, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, at his home in Gosnell. Larry was born in Monticello, Fla., on Feb. 23, 1960, to Alex Jones and the Late Ermma Jones Morris.

Larry leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Gloria Jones of Gosnell; one son, Larry Jones Jr. of Gosnell; one daughter, Khia A. Jones of Blytheville; two brothers, Donald Jones and Calvin Jones, both of Florida; five sisters, Cindy Copeland and Cassandra Plummer, both of Monticello, Fla., Valerie Walker and Jennifer Plummer, both of Tallahassee, Fla., and Bernadine Harris of Atlanta, Ga.; his mother-in-law, Beatrice Haywood Riley; one grandchild; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Feb. 1, from 1-2 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Blytheville. A funeral service will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the same location. Larry will then be laid to rest at Sandy Ridge Cemetery in Burdette. Wilson Funeral Home, Blytheville, is assisting the family with all arrangements and services.