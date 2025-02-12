It is with great sadness that we announce the death of former Manila resident, Larry B. Hampton, age 74. Larry passed peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at Ridgecrest Health and Rehab in Jonesboro, where he had been a resident for nearly two years. He was born June 10, 1950, in Earle to the late Charles and Evelyn Hampton. Before becoming disabled, Larry enjoyed being a volunteer firefighter. He also did custodial work with his late wife, Judy Hampton. Larry was a devoted member of Harvest Fellowship Church of God in Manila, where he found faith and fellowship.

A man with a laid-back and easygoing nature, Larry had a deep appreciation for laughter and enjoyed joking around with those around him. He found great joy in listening to his family sing, cherishing those moments of togetherness and music.

He is survived by his children, Donna L. Hampton of Memphis, Tenn., Lisa Bower of Pekin, Ill., and Jimmy Hampton of Manila. He also leaves behind his sister, Anita Meeker of Trumann; eight beloved grandchildren, Johnny Allen Parsley III, Dalton Lane Parsley, Shelby Randall Parsley, Mayada Bower, Harper Lynn Hampton, Marley Hampton, James Hampton Jr. and Hendrix Hampton; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Evelyn, as well as his wife of 48 years, Judy Hampton.

Larry’s family will announce the details of a memorial service to be held at Harvest Fellowship Church of God in Manila at a later date. Wilson Funeral Home, Osceola, is assisting the family with all arrangements.