Konner Evans, 22, of Monette, departed this earth on March 9, 2025. Born July 25, 2002, in Jonesboro, he was a 2020 graduate of Manila High School. Konner was known for his love of the outdoors, especially 4-wheeler riding and fishing, and his deep affection for his dogs. Whether he was out on the water or enjoying the beauty of nature, Konner found peace and joy in the simplicity of life.

Konner is survived by his mother, Tammy Tyler (Jeff) of Manila; father, Shane Evans of Manila; brother, Kyle Evans (Katie) of Manila; girlfriend, Brianna Hall; grandparents, Vicky and Landon Barrett, Jackie and Janet Tune, and Patricia Austin. He is also survived by his uncles, Randy Tune (Cassey) and Eric Evans, and his aunt, Kelly Bolding. Konner cherished his three nephews, Kane, Kyson and Kreed. He is also survived by many cousins and a lifetime of friends.

Konner was preceded in death by his grandfather, Skip Evans.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 13, at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Manila. Burial will follow in Manila Cemetery. The family will receive visitors Thursday from noon until service time at the funeral home. Friends may sign the guest register at wwwHowardFuneralService.com.