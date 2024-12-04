Top Menu Bar
obituariesJanuary 21, 2025

Keeley Wheeler Sr.

Keeley Wheeler Sr., born in 1952 in Blytheville, passed away at 72 on January 12, 2025. He is survived by his wife, children, and siblings. Services will be held on January 25 at New Mt. Olive Church.

Keeley Wheeler Sr. was born Nov. 30, 1952, in Blytheville. He departed this life Jan, 12, 2025, at the age of 72. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Ann Wheeler of the home; daughter, Sarah Mosley of Jonesboro; sons, Keeley Wheeler Jr., Ebony Wheeler, Kentae Wheeler, all of Dallas, Texas, and Joshua Wheeler of Southaven, Miss.; brothers, TC Wheeler of Blytheville, Ivory Wheeler of Jacksonville, Fla., and Reed Wheeler of Hannibal, Mo.; sisters, Ora Grant, Bobbie Rice and Anna Wheeler, all of Rochester, N.Y., Margaret James and Kathy Miller, both of Jacksonville, Fla., Rena Williams and Sandra Wheeler, both of Blytheville, Annette Singleton of Nashville, Tenn. and Mozella Hasken of New York, N.Y.

Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at New Mt. Olive Church, 534 Maple Street, Blytheville, from 11 a.m.-12 noon. Funeral service will follow at noon. Interment will be at Memory Garden Cemetery in Blytheville.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Gary Wolfe at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation, 634 W. Main Street, Blytheville, AR 72315, 870-900-0010.

