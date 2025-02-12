Kamesha Tranice Jackson, 28, of Blytheville, passed away Feb. 2, 2025. She was born June 3, 1996, in Blytheville, to Michael Chew and Wavella Jackson. Kamesha was of the Baptist faith.

Kamesha is survived by her father, Michael Chew of Blytheville; her mother, Wavella Jackson of Burdette; her fiance, Kevin Sanders Jr., and their son, Kaiden Sanders, both of Blytheville. She also leaves behind three brothers, Melvin Daniels of Columbus, Mo., Michael Chew Jr., and Marcus Chew, both of Blytheville; three sisters, Kim Chew of Blytheville, Javalin Chew of California and Rhonda Stewart of Chicago, Ill.; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation for Kamesha will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, from 9-10 a.m. at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m., with Pastor Bennie Washington officiating. The committal service will take place at Memory Garden Cemetery in Blytheville.

Wilson Funeral Home of Blytheville is assisting the family during this difficult time. Kamesha’s kindness, spirit, and memory will forever be cherished and remembered by all who knew her.