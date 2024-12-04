Julie Percifull Rye, 71, of Trumann, departed this life Jan. 9, 2025, at her home. She was born Feb. 23, 1953, in Brinkley to Jimmy and Evelyn Whitenton Percifull. She loved the Lord and was member of the First Baptist Church in Trumann. In 1982, Julie became a registered nurse. She was passionate about helping others and being able to care for them. She made sure each patient she cared for felt loved. Her love for others came so easy. Family was important to Julie and she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially her love for her nieces, nephews and step-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Mike Percifull, and sister-in law, Suzanne Percifull.

Julie is survived by her husband of 25 years, Arkansas State Representative Johnny Rye of the home; stepdaughter, Robin Rye Dabney (John) of Olive Branch Miss.; two brothers, Danny Percifull of Hardy and Clifton Percifull of Ozark Acres; aunt, Cathy Melton of Bono; sister-in-law, Christy Percifull of Little Rock; three step-grandchildren, Ryland Dabney, Audie Dabney and Remi Dabney; four nieces, Ameila Percifull Jirel, Amanda Percifull Cross, Katherine Percifull Green and Erin Percifull; and four nephews, Craig Allen Percifull, Neil Percifull, Tristin Percifull and Bradley Percifull.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Jan. 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Marked Tree at 2 p.m. and visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. Interment will follow service in Marked Tree Cemetery. Brother John Maley and Brother Rick Kimery will officiate the service. Jeff Miles will open in prayer

Pallbearers include Steve Tucker, Jeremy Tucker, Randy Rye, Brad Percifull, Craig Allen Percifull, Tyler Percifull, Keith Hill, John Stuckey and Nick Rhoads. Honorary pallbearers are the Arkansas General Assembly, Arkansas State Senators, Arkansas State Representatives and Masonic Fraternity.

Arrangements are under the care of Delancey Funeral Home in Marked Tree.