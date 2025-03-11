Mr. JT Yankaway Sr. made his heavenly transition from this world on Monday, March 3, 2025. He was born in Ruleville, Miss., on Feb. 16, 1942, to the late Sam and Lerotha Yankaway Sr. Mr. Yankaway was a member of Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, J.T was preceded in death by one son, J.T. Yankaway Jr.; one daughter, Teresa Tramble Kimbrough; three brothers, John Yankaway Sr., Willie B. Yankaway and Johnny Yankaway; and three sisters, Annie Lee Branch, Berthtiall Pearson and Dollie Mae Brown.

J.T. leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Nancy Yankaway; four sons, Phillip (Rochelle) Yankaway of Las Vegas, Nev., Ivory (Mary) Thomas of Osceola, Willie Bradley Jr. of Atlanta, Ga., and Jerel (Sherrita) Yankaway of Memphis, Tenn.; five daughters, Annette Yankaway of Osceola, Tabitha Yankaway of Peoria, Ill., Janet Childress of Trumann, Taffie (Maurice) Bell of Peoria, Ill., and Nicole Wright of Marion; and one brother, Sam Yankaway Jr. of Wilson. He also leaves behind a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren who will cherish his memory.

The family will receive visitors at Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 50 S. Jefferson St., Wilson, from 1-2 p.m. Saturday March 15. The funeral is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the same location. Mr. J.T. Yankaway Sr. will be laid to rest at Whiteside Cemetery in Osceola. All services are rendered by Wilson Funeral Home, Osceola.