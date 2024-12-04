It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the tragic passing of Jonathan “Mark” Robins, of Leachville, on the early morning hours of Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at the age of 54 years. Mark was born Feb. 28, 1970, to Jacob David and Brenda Olive Robins in the township of Osceola. He spent his childhood predominately in the West Ridge area, attending Missco school. Mark was an avid athlete receiving multiple awards in basketball and track. He also excelled in academics. Mark moved to Leachville in 1986 with his family and graduated high school in 1988 from Buffalo Island Central. He selflessly joined the Navy after graduation and proudly served his country in the Desert Storm War. Mark returned to Leachville after his service time and assisted in the family businesses the duration of his life.

His life was one marked by hardship, but also by resilience, love, and the undeniable force of spirit that could not be broken, even in the face of unimaginable challenges. Mark was a person of great complexity – someone who carried with him both pain and beauty, struggle and strength. He navigated a world that was not always kind, but he lived it in his own way, with moments of brilliance, warmth, and humanity that those who truly knew him will never forget.

For many, Mark’s story was one of survival. Struggling with the demons of mental health and addiction, he fought tirelessly against a disease that consumed him, even as it tried to take away the joy and light he shared with those who loved him. Mark was not defined by his mental health and addiction, but by his courage to continue fighting, even when the odds seemed insurmountable.

Tragically, Mark’s life was further complicated by an encounter with law enforcement that ended in violence. His death, a heartbreaking reminder of the systemic issues in our society, has left us all in grief, but also with a resolve to continue the fight for justice in his name. He deserves to be remembered not for how he left us, but for how he lived, loved, and the person he was before the world became too much to bear.

Though his life was short and filled with pain, Mark also knew love. He was a friend, a sibling, a son, and a parent who brought light into the lives of those who were fortunate enough to be in his circle. Mark was fiercely loyal, and when he loved, it was with an intensity and authenticity that could not be matched.

Mark leaves behind his mother, Brenda Olive Robins of Leachville; his daughter, Cassidy (Blaine) Allison of Jonesboro; son, Patrick Green of Manila; daughter, Angelique (Tristan) McGowan of Pocahontas; and son Jacob Robins of Pocahontas; his grandchildren, Harley, Oakley, Blakely, Braxton, and Harper; his brother, Jeffrey Robins of West Plains; his sister, Jennifer (Jeremy) Bergman of Pocahontas; nephews, Brett, Brendan, Brady, Leo and Charlie; multiple aunts, cousins, and friends. While we mourn his loss, we also carry with us the lessons he taught us – to fight for what is right, to never give up, and to always show kindness to those who may be struggling, even when we cannot see the full extent of their pain.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Jacob David Robins, of Leachville; his maternal grandparents, James and Marie Williams Olive, of West Ridge; his paternal grandparents, Hadley and Lena Robins, of Leachville.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 7, at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Leachville. Burial will follow in the Garden Point Cemetery in Etowah, where we will celebrate Mark's life, his fight, and the love he gave. The family will receive visitors Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m at the funeral home.