obituariesFebruary 21, 2025

Jerry Emet Cozart

Jerry Emet Cozart, 92, of Blytheville, passed away on Feb. 17, 2025. A Navy veteran and former plant manager, he is survived by his wife, son, and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Feb. 26.

Jerry Emet Cozart, 92, of Blytheville, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at Great River Medical Center in Blytheville.

Born in Paragould to Emet and Jessie Rogers Cozart, he was the plant manager at the Randall Company for many years. He served his country with honor in the United States Navy during the Korean war. He was also an avid car and sports enthusiast.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Manasco.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Cozart of the home; son, Bryan Cozart and his wife Teresa of Little Rock; and two grandchildren, Hannah and Nicholas Cozart.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 11 a.m. in the Cobb Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at Cobb Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. in Brown’s Chapel Cemetery in Paragould. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.

