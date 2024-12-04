Top Menu Bar
obituariesMarch 17, 2025

Jeremy Sullivan

Jeremy Sullivan, 46, a lifelong Leachville resident and former owner of Sullivan Auto Sales, passed away on March 14, 2025. A funeral service will be held on March 18 at Howard Funeral Service Chapel.

Jeremy Sullivan, 46, of Leachville, passed from this life Friday, March 14, 2025, at his home. Born in Paragould he was a lifelong Leachville resident and had attended Buffalo Island Central Schools. Jeremy was the owner/operator of the former Sullivan Auto Sales and was a member of Refuge Baptist Church in Lake City. He loved music and was an avid guitar enthusiast.

He is survived by his parents, Chuck and Sharon Barger Sullivan of Leachville; two sisters, Beverly Matheny (Mike) of Monette and Paula Draper (Richard) of Paragould. Jeremy also leaves several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 18, in the Howard Funeral Service Chapel at Leachville with Rev. Steve Hinkle officiating. Burial will follow in the Leachville Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Draper, Andrew Hunter, Jordan Harper, Aaron Bupp, Brian Montgomery and Bradley Bowers. Honorary pallbearers will include Trevor Matheny, Braxton Matheny, Archer Bupp, Barry Sullivan and Cody Bowers. The family will receive visitors Tuesday from 12 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.HowardFuneralService.com.

