Jaylnn “Phat Daddy” Dye was born April 5, 2001, to Jada Mullins and Anthony Dye Jr. in Blytheville. He departed this life Feb. 12, 2025, at the age of 23.

His memories will be cherished by his mother, Jada Mullins of Blytheville; his father, Anthony Dye Jr. of Kansas City, Mo.; his son, Aston Dye of Blytheville; three brothers, Malik Cason, Quinthony Dye of Little Rock and Keante Dye of Blytheville; two sisters, Jordyn Brown of Jonesboro and Mari Johnson of Blytheville; grandfathers, Anthony Dye Sr. and Benny Wells, both of Blytheville; grandmothers, Pamela Burton Williams of Kansas City, Mo., and Debra Kirkwood of Blytheville. He also leaves a host of other relatives.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 1, from 12-12:55 p.m. at Prince of Peace Church, 501 E. McHaney, Blytheville, AR 72315. Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be a Gethsemane Cemetery in Blytheville.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Gary Wolfe at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation, 634 W. Main Street, Blytheville, AR 72315, 870-900-0010.