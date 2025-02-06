Top Menu Bar
obituariesJanuary 30, 2025

James “Rickey” Dieu

James "Rickey" Dieu, a 75-year-old Army veteran and former supervisor, passed away on January 29, 2025, in Manila. He leaves behind a loving family and will be remembered for his passion for welding and the outdoors.

James “Rickey” Dieu, 75, of Manila, passed from this life Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 at the Manila Nursing Center. Son of the late Emile and Ermalee Doty Dieu, he was born in Benton Harbor, Mich., and was raised in Manila. He was a 1968 graduate of Manila High School and went on to serve in the United States Army from 1968 until 1970. He was a supervisor at Spartan Manufacturing Company as well as ECK-Adams Company. Rickey was a loving father, and he enjoyed welding, sports, and all outdoor activities. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his companion, Vena Brewer.

Survivors include two sons, Jeffery Corby Dieu of Manila and Jarrod Colby Dieu of Rudy; one granddaughter, Emily Dieu of Manila; one sister, Susie Doty of Mississippi. Rickey also leaves his dog Trapper.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the Manila Cemetery. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.HowardFuneralService.com.

Advertisement
Related
obituariesFeb. 6
Florence Willyerd Morris
obituariesFeb. 4
Ida Mae Williams
obituariesFeb. 4
Linda Elizabeth Carr
obituariesFeb. 3
Georgia Lee Clark
Related
Hubert Anthony “Tony” Hardin
obituariesJan. 29
Hubert Anthony “Tony” Hardin
Clifford Leon Peyton
obituariesJan. 29
Clifford Leon Peyton
Bruce Julius “BJ” Ashley Jr.
obituariesJan. 29
Bruce Julius “BJ” Ashley Jr.
Woodrow Wilson Haynes Jr.
obituariesJan. 28
Woodrow Wilson Haynes Jr.
Larry Lavern Jones
obituariesJan. 28
Larry Lavern Jones
Deborah “Debra” Jones
obituariesJan. 28
Deborah “Debra” Jones
Charolette Humble
obituariesJan. 28
Charolette Humble
Paul Firman Mulford
obituariesJan. 28
Paul Firman Mulford
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy