James “Rickey” Dieu, 75, of Manila, passed from this life Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 at the Manila Nursing Center. Son of the late Emile and Ermalee Doty Dieu, he was born in Benton Harbor, Mich., and was raised in Manila. He was a 1968 graduate of Manila High School and went on to serve in the United States Army from 1968 until 1970. He was a supervisor at Spartan Manufacturing Company as well as ECK-Adams Company. Rickey was a loving father, and he enjoyed welding, sports, and all outdoor activities. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his companion, Vena Brewer.

Survivors include two sons, Jeffery Corby Dieu of Manila and Jarrod Colby Dieu of Rudy; one granddaughter, Emily Dieu of Manila; one sister, Susie Doty of Mississippi. Rickey also leaves his dog Trapper.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, in the Manila Cemetery. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.HowardFuneralService.com.