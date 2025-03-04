James Edward Ward was born Nov. 21, 1945, at Manila and departed this life March 1, 2025, at Springfield, Mo. He was a lifelong resident of Manila until recently moving to Mountain View. Edward enjoyed farming, fishing, hunting, listening to music, and watching his westerns.

Edward is survived by his companion of 37 years, JoAnn Frego; one son, Terry Ward (Annette), of Letona, Ark.; one daughter, Connie Miller of Manila; two stepdaughters, Nanette Frego of Mountain View and Debbie Lewis (Earnie) of Timbo; one brother, William Lee Gream of Mayfield, Ky.; grandchildren, Stephanie Ward of Marston, Mo., Steven Ward (Stacy) of Searcy, Nicholas Hicks and his four children of Kentucky, Amber Schoolfield of Mountain View, Brandy Staggs of Liberty, N.C., Ashleigh Avey (Matt) of Timbo, Keith Lewis of Timbo; great-grandchildren, Destiny Miller, Brianna Thacker, Hunter Miller, Tara Ward, Carter Ward, Braxton Hicks, Jayden Schoolfield, Laney Worsham (David), Connor Schoolfield, Jacob Staggs, Adam Staggs,Mason Gatewood, Ashlyn Lewis, Landon Lewis, Riggs Avey, Gunner Avey; great-great-grandchildren, Waylon Worsham, Millie Worsham, Oaklynn Lewis; as well as a host of other family and friends.

Edward was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Babb; one brother, Billy Wayne Childress; and one grandson, Brandon Hicks.

The family will receive visitors at Wilson Funeral Home, 1323 W. Keiser Ave., Osceola, on Wednesday, March 5, at 1 p.m. The funeral is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the same location. James will then be laid to rest at Garden Point Cemetery, in Etowah. All services are being rendered by Wilson Funeral Home, Osceola.