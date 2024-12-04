Jack Lewis, 95, of Pine Bluff, formerly of Dell, passed away Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at his home.

Jack was born in Manila to Garfield and Exie Stutts Lewis. He was a retired farmer and machine specialist at American Greetings. Jack served his country with honor in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion. While living in Dell, he was a faithful member of Dell Baptist Church. Jack was a resident of Mammoth Spring for several years before moving to Pine Bluff. Jack enjoyed gardening and loved to raise rabbits, quails and cows.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Belle Halford Lewis; daughter, Jacqueline Lewis Baker; brothers, Frank, Harold and Donald Lewis; and sister, Frankie Gaines.

Jack is survived by his children, Gay Davis and her husband John of Pine Bluff, Randy Lewis and his wife Linda of Bryant, and Ronnie Lewis and his wife Judy of Bella Vista; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Bobby Lewis of Imboden.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 9, at 2 p.m. in Cobb Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Lammers officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at Cobb Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.