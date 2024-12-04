Mrs. Ida Mae Williams, 85, passed away peacefully at her home in Osceola on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Mrs. Williams was born Aug. 19, 1939, in Nodena to the late Robert and Maereaner Baker. She was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church. Ida Mae also served as a “Mother” in the Church and was a former choir member.

In addition to her parents, Ida Mae was preceded in death by her husband, James “jake” Williams; three daughters, Retha Mae Jones, Josephine Vail and Cathy Lou Baker; two brothers, Eugene Baker and John Henry Baker; and two sisters, Kathleen Lewis and Ada B McCullum.

Ida make leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Louis (Janie) Baker of Osceola and Eddie (April) Baker of Key Largo, Fla.; one daughter, Mae James of Osceola; two brothers, Tommy Lee Baker and James Ervin Baker, both of Osceola; three sisters, Robi Hill and Kathy Jean Baker, both of Osceola, and Leulla Bradley of Key Largo, Fla.; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will begin receiving visitors at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Bethlehem M.B. Church in Osceola. A funeral service to celebrate the life of Ida Mae Williams will begin at 2 p.m. with Dr. Moses Black officiating. Ida Mae will then be laid to rest at Whiteside Cemetery in Osceola. Wilson Funeral Home is in charge of all services.