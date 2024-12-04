Hubert Anthony “Tony” Hardin of Mountain Home passed away Jan. 27, 2025, in Mountain Home at the age of 76. He was born Oct. 11, 1948, in Blytheville, the son of William and Anna Thompson Hardin. Tony proudly served his country as a U.S. Navy veteran during the Vietnam War, where he worked on the nuclear reactor of a submarine. After his time in service, he embarked on a successful career as an engineer in the IT industry. On July 1, 1972, Tony married the love of his life, Cora Sue Johnson, in Blytheville. Their love story spanned over five decades, marked by partnership, laughter, and shared adventures. In 2008, they retired to Mountain Home, drawn by their love of the lakes. Tony cherished his time on the water, whether fishing, boating, or simply relaxing in the captain’s chair with his phone in hand, enjoying a game of Candy Crush. He was known for his unwavering love for his family. Tony’s happiest moments were spent making memories with those closest to him.

Tony is survived by his beloved wife, Cora Sue Hardin; loving son, Chuck (Amanda) Hardin; his favorite grandsons, William Henry Hardin and Christian Tate Hardin; sister, Paula (Maurice) Manning; brother-in-law, Randy (Rita) Johnson; special friends, Paula and Daryn Crumrin, and their children, Ali, Elizabeth and Samantha; nephews, Bill (Erika) Manning and Tanner (Stacey) Kelley; nieces, Marissa (Danny) Aalaniz, Amanda (Johnny) Tierce, and Anna (John) Easterling; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service for Tony will be 1 p.m, Saturday, Feb. 1, at First Baptist Church of Mountain Home, with Dr. Tad Rogers officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 1205 Spring Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653, or Into the Light, intothelightus.kindful.com.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.