Henry Bills, Jr. was born June 23, 1965, in Blytheville, the son of Henry Bills, Sr. and Ola Mae Charles Bills. He attended school in the Blytheville School District and was a former employee for the City of Blytheville, working in the Sanitation Department.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Vernon Bills, Isaac Webb and Clester Bills. He departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro at the age of 59.

He is survived by his wife, Santell Bills of the home; one brother, Frederick Webb of Birmingham, Ala.; three sisters, Chris Webb, Bernice (Lonzell) Mathis and Angela Bills-Rogers, all of Blytheville; two bonus sons, Steven Cuble and Martavious Cuble, both of Blytheville; and one bonus daughter, Tiauna Cuble of West Memphis; six bonus grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 12:00 noon at New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 534 Maple Street, Blytheville, where Reverend Douglas Echols is the pastor. Reverend Echols will deliver the eulogy.

