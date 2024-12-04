Top Menu Bar
obituariesJanuary 14, 2025

Henry Bills, Jr.

Henry Bills, Jr., a former City of Blytheville employee, passed away at 59. He is survived by his wife, siblings, and extended family. Memorial services will be held on Jan. 18 at New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

Henry Bills, Jr. was born June 23, 1965, in Blytheville, the son of Henry Bills, Sr. and Ola Mae Charles Bills. He attended school in the Blytheville School District and was a former employee for the City of Blytheville, working in the Sanitation Department.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Vernon Bills, Isaac Webb and Clester Bills. He departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro at the age of 59.

He is survived by his wife, Santell Bills of the home; one brother, Frederick Webb of Birmingham, Ala.; three sisters, Chris Webb, Bernice (Lonzell) Mathis and Angela Bills-Rogers, all of Blytheville; two bonus sons, Steven Cuble and Martavious Cuble, both of Blytheville; and one bonus daughter, Tiauna Cuble of West Memphis; six bonus grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 12:00 noon at New Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 534 Maple Street, Blytheville, where Reverend Douglas Echols is the pastor. Reverend Echols will deliver the eulogy.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mhfuneralhomeinc. or visit us on Facebook at McDonald-Horne Funeral Home.

McDonald-Horne Funeral Home is in charge of services and arrangements.

Advertisement
Related
obituariesFeb. 6
Florence Willyerd Morris
obituariesFeb. 4
Ida Mae Williams
obituariesFeb. 4
Linda Elizabeth Carr
obituariesFeb. 3
Georgia Lee Clark
Related
James “Rickey” Dieu
obituariesJan. 30
James “Rickey” Dieu
Hubert Anthony “Tony” Hardin
obituariesJan. 29
Hubert Anthony “Tony” Hardin
Clifford Leon Peyton
obituariesJan. 29
Clifford Leon Peyton
Bruce Julius “BJ” Ashley Jr.
obituariesJan. 29
Bruce Julius “BJ” Ashley Jr.
Woodrow Wilson Haynes Jr.
obituariesJan. 28
Woodrow Wilson Haynes Jr.
Larry Lavern Jones
obituariesJan. 28
Larry Lavern Jones
Deborah “Debra” Jones
obituariesJan. 28
Deborah “Debra” Jones
Charolette Humble
obituariesJan. 28
Charolette Humble
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy