Glenda Maxine Long, 86, of Leachville, widow of Mr. Lloyd Long, passed from this life Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. The daughter of the late Jack and Dollie Connor McCoy, she was born in the Childress Community, was raised in Happy Corner and had lived most of her life in the Leachville area. Glenda worked many years for the former Brown Shoe Company and later operated a child day care service. She was a longtime, faithful member of the New Harmony Baptist Church near Manila. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four brothers, Clifton McCoy, Raymond McCoy, Jackie Wayne McCoy and Michael McCoy, and one sister, Henrietta Walker.

Survivors include one son, Tim Long of Monette; one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Michael Tyler of Lepanto; three brothers, Harvey McCoy of Edgemont, Melvin McCoy and Tony McCoy, both of Leachville; one sister, Regina Cox of Leachville. Glenda also leaves six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, March 2, in the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Leachville with Rev. John Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Leachville Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Brandon Fleming, Shaun Fleming, Hunter Long, Evan Long, Drew Tyler and Jace Tyler. The family will receive visitors Sunday from 1:30 until service time at the funeral home. The family has requested any memorials be made to the New Harmony Baptist Church. Friends may sign the online guest register @www.HowardFuneralService.com.