Top Menu Bar
obituariesFebruary 28, 2025

Glenda Maxine Long

Glenda Maxine Long, 86, of Leachville, passed away on Feb. 27, 2025. A devoted member of New Harmony Baptist Church, she is survived by her children, grandchildren, and siblings. Services are set for March 2.

Glenda Maxine Long, 86, of Leachville, widow of Mr. Lloyd Long, passed from this life Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. The daughter of the late Jack and Dollie Connor McCoy, she was born in the Childress Community, was raised in Happy Corner and had lived most of her life in the Leachville area. Glenda worked many years for the former Brown Shoe Company and later operated a child day care service. She was a longtime, faithful member of the New Harmony Baptist Church near Manila. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by four brothers, Clifton McCoy, Raymond McCoy, Jackie Wayne McCoy and Michael McCoy, and one sister, Henrietta Walker.

Survivors include one son, Tim Long of Monette; one daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Michael Tyler of Lepanto; three brothers, Harvey McCoy of Edgemont, Melvin McCoy and Tony McCoy, both of Leachville; one sister, Regina Cox of Leachville. Glenda also leaves six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, March 2, in the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Leachville with Rev. John Henson officiating. Burial will follow in the Leachville Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Brandon Fleming, Shaun Fleming, Hunter Long, Evan Long, Drew Tyler and Jace Tyler. The family will receive visitors Sunday from 1:30 until service time at the funeral home. The family has requested any memorials be made to the New Harmony Baptist Church. Friends may sign the online guest register @www.HowardFuneralService.com.

Advertisement
Related
obituariesFeb. 27
Clara Lois Evans
obituariesFeb. 27
Sharon Kaye Meyer
obituariesFeb. 25
Wanda Kay Teague
obituariesFeb. 25
Dianne Renfro
Related
Jaylnn “Phat Daddy” Dye
obituariesFeb. 25
Jaylnn “Phat Daddy” Dye
Gene Suttles
obituariesFeb. 25
Gene Suttles
Magan Elaine Earnest
obituariesFeb. 24
Magan Elaine Earnest
Velma Lee Holt
obituariesFeb. 24
Velma Lee Holt
Wilbert Earl Brag Sr.
obituariesFeb. 24
Wilbert Earl Brag Sr.
Cecil D. Bailey
obituariesFeb. 24
Cecil D. Bailey
Jerry Emet Cozart
obituariesFeb. 21
Jerry Emet Cozart
Shirley Hunt
obituariesFeb. 21
Shirley Hunt
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy