Gladys Estella Masters, 77, of Osceola passed away March 10, 2025, at her home. She was a homemaker, a member of St. John Full Gospel Church and Motherboard overseer in Osceola. Mrs. Masters was born March 23, 1947, to Robert Randle Sr. and Mary Alice Payne. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bennie Masters; five brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by three sons, Jimmy (Pam) Masters of Jacksonville, N.C., Ricky Lee (Bertha) Masters of Louisville, Texas, and Timmy Masters of Dallas, Texas; one daughter, Jeanette Morris of Stone Mountain, Ga.; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 22, from 1-2 p.m. with the funeral at 2 p.m. at St. John Full Gospel Church in Osceola. Burial will follow at St. Mark Cemetery in Chelford with Pastor Patrick Jackson officiating. Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola is in charge of the arrangements.