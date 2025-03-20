Top Menu Bar
obituariesMarch 20, 2025

Gladys Estella Masters

Gladys Estella Masters, a dedicated homemaker and church member from Osceola, passed away at 77. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Services will be held March 22.

Gladys Estella Masters, 77, of Osceola passed away March 10, 2025, at her home. She was a homemaker, a member of St. John Full Gospel Church and Motherboard overseer in Osceola. Mrs. Masters was born March 23, 1947, to Robert Randle Sr. and Mary Alice Payne. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bennie Masters; five brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by three sons, Jimmy (Pam) Masters of Jacksonville, N.C., Ricky Lee (Bertha) Masters of Louisville, Texas, and Timmy Masters of Dallas, Texas; one daughter, Jeanette Morris of Stone Mountain, Ga.; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 22, from 1-2 p.m. with the funeral at 2 p.m. at St. John Full Gospel Church in Osceola. Burial will follow at St. Mark Cemetery in Chelford with Pastor Patrick Jackson officiating. Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola is in charge of the arrangements.

Advertisement
Related
obituariesMar. 20
Robert Lee Davis Jr.
obituariesMar. 20
Shannon Rena Kindall
obituariesMar. 20
Lillie T. Shaw-Burton
obituariesMar. 20
Arthur Lee Watkins
Related
David Whittle Henson
obituariesMar. 18
David Whittle Henson
Terry Lee Hollingsead
obituariesMar. 18
Terry Lee Hollingsead
Mattie Beatrice Caruthers
obituariesMar. 18
Mattie Beatrice Caruthers
Dequavis Markel Robinson
obituariesMar. 18
Dequavis Markel Robinson
Tallie Ann Rogers
obituariesMar. 17
Tallie Ann Rogers
Jeremy Sullivan
obituariesMar. 17
Jeremy Sullivan
Lenora Jean Davis McQueen
obituariesMar. 17
Lenora Jean Davis McQueen
Dewayne Elliott Bogan
obituariesMar. 17
Dewayne Elliott Bogan
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy