Georgia Lee Clark, 97, passed away peacefully on Jan. 30, 2025, at Gosnell Health and Rehab. Born on June 8, 1927, in Manila, Georgia’s life was a vibrant tapestry of love, adventure, and an unwavering commitment to her family. Georgia was the beloved matriarch of the Clark family, a role she cherished and embodied with grace.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, J.W. Clark, and her loving sons, Michael Glen Clark and Rodney Clay Clark.

Her spirit is carried on by her sons, John Wayne (Terry) Clark, Winston Royce (Beckye) Clark, and Terry Lee (Diana) Clark. Georgia’s legacy also lives on through her grandchildren, Michael Clark, Katie Pesta, Elizabeth Shamblin, John Clark, Todd Clark, Amy Lyerly, Travis Clark, and Triston Clark, and great-grandchildren, Emma Clark, Ryin Pesta, Asher Shamblin, Millie Clark, Ross Clark, Owen Lewis, Tinley Clark, and Cohen Clark, who will remember her for her boundless love and the wisdom she imparted. Her special friend, Shirley Davis, also survives her, cherishing the countless memories they shared.

Georgia’s life was marked by an adventurous spirit that was contagious to all who knew her. She found joy in the great outdoors, with camping and fishing being among her favorite pursuits. Nature was her sanctuary, and she often remarked that the best conversations were those shared around a campfire under the stars. Georgia also had a special place in her heart for dogs, whose loyal companionship brought her immense happiness throughout her life. She was a faithful member of Fairview Baptist Church. Georgia Lee Clark’s life was a testament to the beauty that can be found in simplicity, the strength inherent in kindness, and the adventure that awaits when one approaches life with an open heart.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. in Cobb Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Coy Camp officiating. Burial will follow in Jonesboro Memorial Park in Jonesboro. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at Cobb Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.