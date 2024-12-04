Gene T. Rogers, 93, of Leachville, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro. Born in Monette, he was the son of the late Bill and Maude Hartwick Rogers and had lived most of his life in the Leachville and Monette areas. A 1950 graduate of Monette High School, he later served in the U.S. Air Force, attaining the rank of staff sergeant and specializing as an instructor in chemical warfare. Following his military service he returned home and worked for many years at the former L.G. Carter Gin Company before acquiring his own farm. Gene was always concerned about the well-being of his community and took steps to contribute to it by serving several terms on the Leachville City Council as well as the Leachville Industrial Development Commission. Gene was an avid fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arkansas Razorbacks. He was a longtime member of the Leachville Church of Christ. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Bobby Rogers, three brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carolyn Smithee Rogers of the home; two daughters,Terrie Neal Branch (Harry) of Rogers and Dena Sparkman (Ricky) of Black Oak; two sisters, Ruth Ann Lawrence of Steele, Mo., and Kay Roberts of Paragould. Gene also leaves five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the Howard Funeral Service Chapel at Leachville with Mr. Tim Bassing officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Monette Memorial Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Tommy John McFarland, Kaine “Hoss” Sparkman, Ricky Sparkman, Jackie Sparkman, Daniel Smithee and Keith Sexton. Honorary pallbearers will include Bennie Smithee, Franklin Smithee, Leroy Smithee, William Barnhart, Preston Wadkins, Tony Farrar, Mike Farrar and Greg Smith. The family will receive visitors Monday from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.HowardFuneralService.com.