Top Menu Bar
obituariesFebruary 25, 2025

Gene Suttles

Gene Suttles, born in 1969 in Osceola, passed away at 56 in Memphis. Survived by his three daughters and eight brothers, his funeral service is set for March 1 at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church, Osceola.

Gene Suttles was born was born Jan. 22, 1969, in Osceola to the late Richard Suttles Sr. and Susie Mae Suttles. He departed this life Feb. 16, 2025, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., at the age of 56. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Joe Suttles.

His memories will forever be cherished by his three daughters, Genasia Suttles, Shontae Suttles and Lisa Suttles, all of Osceola; eight brothers, Chris Minor, Richard Suttles, R.B. Suttles, Tony Elliott, John Watson and James Watson, all of Osceola, Larry Fuller of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Robert Fuller of Houston, Texas; a special friend, Tiffany Mornes; and a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 1, at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church in Osceola. Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Whiteside Cemetery in Osceola.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gary Wolfe at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation, 634 W. Main Street, Blytheville, AR, 870-900-0010.

Advertisement
Related
obituariesFeb. 25
Wanda Kay Teague
obituariesFeb. 25
Dianne Renfro
obituariesFeb. 25
Jaylnn “Phat Daddy” Dye
obituariesFeb. 24
Magan Elaine Earnest
Related
Velma Lee Holt
obituariesFeb. 24
Velma Lee Holt
Wilbert Earl Brag Sr.
obituariesFeb. 24
Wilbert Earl Brag Sr.
Cecil D. Bailey
obituariesFeb. 24
Cecil D. Bailey
Jerry Emet Cozart
obituariesFeb. 21
Jerry Emet Cozart
Shirley Hunt
obituariesFeb. 21
Shirley Hunt
Freddie Hugh Heise Jr.
obituariesFeb. 19
Freddie Hugh Heise Jr.
Dr. Moses Black
obituariesFeb. 18
Dr. Moses Black
Annie Lee Smith
obituariesFeb. 18
Annie Lee Smith
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy