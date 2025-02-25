Gene Suttles was born was born Jan. 22, 1969, in Osceola to the late Richard Suttles Sr. and Susie Mae Suttles. He departed this life Feb. 16, 2025, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., at the age of 56. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Betty Joe Suttles.

His memories will forever be cherished by his three daughters, Genasia Suttles, Shontae Suttles and Lisa Suttles, all of Osceola; eight brothers, Chris Minor, Richard Suttles, R.B. Suttles, Tony Elliott, John Watson and James Watson, all of Osceola, Larry Fuller of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Robert Fuller of Houston, Texas; a special friend, Tiffany Mornes; and a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 1, at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church in Osceola. Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Whiteside Cemetery in Osceola.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gary Wolfe at Wolfe Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation, 634 W. Main Street, Blytheville, AR, 870-900-0010.