Gena Lynn Watts, 63, of Blytheville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 at Great River Medical Center in Blytheville.

Gena was born in Blytheville to James Ernest and Martha Lou Cole Askue. She was a member of H.I.S. Ministry Church, where she worked tirelessly in many areas of the church. Gena enjoyed reading and helping people. Her kindness was a gentle force, making a lasting impact on her church and community.

In addition to her parents, Gena was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Watts; two nephews, Tyler and Joey Askue; and one sister-in-law, Joann Askue.

Gena is survived by five brothers, Danny Askue of Blytheville, Bobby Askue of Blytheville, Otis Askue of Blytheville, Tommy Askue of Cave City and Ernest Askue of Jonesboro; two sisters, Margaret Scrivner of Cave City and Mary Holder of Burleson, Texas; her father and mother-in-law, Gene and Mary Ellen Watts of Kennett, Mo.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

A celebration of Gena’s precious life will be held Friday, Jan. 24, at 2 p.m. in Cobb Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Terri Brassfield officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time at Cobb Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com