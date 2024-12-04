Freddie Hugh Heise Jr., 84, of Jonesboro passed from this life on Feb. 17, 2025, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House.

He was born on June 28, 1940, in Monette to the late Freddie Hugh Sr. and Inez Johnson Heise. His career began at Barton Lumber Company and ended with Bridgestone Firestone Company where he retired as store manager. Freddie liked to fish and duck hunt. He loved his wife and children very much.

Mr. Heise is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Jane Heise; son, Freddie Hugh Heise III of Jonesboro; daughter, Diane (Mike) Langford; granddaughter, Morgan (Brad) Smith; grandson, Troy (Morgan) Langford; and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 24, at the First Baptist Church in Monette beginning at 11 a.m. until service time. Services will follow at 12 noon with Bro. Gary Gipson officiating.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Mike Langford, Troy Langford, Freddie Heise, Jeff Trammel, Brad Smith and Mark Steel.

Honorary pallbearers are Christian Followers Sunday School Class of First Methodist Church in Jonesboro and the Monette Class of 1958.

All services will be under the direction of Gregg-Langford Bookout Funeral Home.