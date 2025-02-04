Florence Willyerd Morris, 86, a longtime Leachville resident and widow of Mr. Dallas Morris, passed from this life Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, at Lakeside Nursing Center in Lake City. Born in Russellville to the late Lonnie Lee and Lena Harris Murphy, Florence spent her childhood in Pope County before moving with her family to the Buckeye (Box Elder) community near Leachville in 1954. She worked several years in the cafeteria at the Leachville Elementary School and later became the produce manager for the Farmers Market stores where her work ethic and outgoing personality made her a customer favorite. Florence had attended the Leachville First Baptist Church for many years and always enjoyed hosting a Bible study at her home. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one son, David Willyerd, and three sisters, Billie Cossey, Virginia Murphy and Brenda Laffoon Carmichael.

Survivors include three sons, Mike Willyerd (Doris) of Lake City, Monk Willyerd (Tina) of Manila and Benny Willyerd (Lisa) of Leachville; her grandchildren, Erin Tolson (Matt), Emily Allen (Jake), Lynne Wilson (Jason), MacKenzie Onnen (James), Coty Sparks (Jeremy), Nick Willyerd, Valerie Hagler (Wes), Jessica McCallie (Josh), Whitney McFarlin (Michael); 17 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She also leaves one brother, Granville “Sonny” Murphy (Bernice) of Blytheville; one stepson, Jerome Morris of Paragould; one stepdaughter, Robin Bellomy of Paragould; five step-grandchildern, 13 step-great-grandchildren, and three step-great-great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Leachville with Pastor David Price officiating. Burial will follow in the Leachville Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Tracey Reinhart, Matt Tolson, Jake Allen, James Onnen, Jason Wilson, and Jeremy Sparks. The family will receive visitors Monday from 12 noon until service time at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Lakeside Nursing Center for the love and care shown to Florence during her stay with them. Memorials are preferred to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 9, Leachville, AR 72438. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.HowardFuneralService.com.