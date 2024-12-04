Dr. Moses Black was born Nov. 30, 1940, in Earle, to the late Walter and Estella Black. He accepted Christ as his personal savior at the age of 13 at Mt. Harmon M.B. Church. At age 14, he became chief usher of the Usher Board. At the young age of 15, Moses was crowned deacon. Moses attended Dumbar School in Earle, then moved to Osceola at age 16. He then joined Mt. Pleasant M.B. Church. He was also the superintendent of Sunday school, choir director and director of Baptist Training Union. Moses graduated from Rosenwald High School in 1962. He confessed his calling in to the ministry in May of 1964. Moses preached his first sermon in May of 1964 at Pleasant Grove M.B. Church. His second sermon was preached that fifth Sunday at First Baptist M.B. Church in Wynne.

On Sept. 26, 1965, Moses was united in holy matrimony to Bessie Webb. In January 1965, he became pastor of St. James M.B. Church in Wynne; three months later he became pastor of Mt. Omie as well, where he pastored those two churches for four years. He left Mt. Omie and started pastoring at New Galilee Church in Burdette. After nine years with St. James of Wynne, Moses left and went to pastor at Mt. Carmel M.B. Church in Caruthersville, Mo. He also pastored in Blytheville at New Bethel M.B. Church. He left Mt. Carmel and started pastoring at Pleasant Grove M.B. in Osceola. He later organized New Light and then went on to pastor in Parkin at Shady Grove. Moses spent his last 31years pastoring full time at Bethlehem M.B. Church in Osceola. He was also a funeral director for Wilson Funeral Home for over 40 years.

Moses was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Estella Black; three sisters, Mariah Black, Sarah Davis and Estella Palmer; three brothers, Solmon Black, Walter Black and Arthur Black; three daughters, Shanell Brown, Shiron Smith and Stephanie Black.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, Moses transitioned to his heavenly home. His transition has left his loving memories to be cherished by his lovely wife, Bessie Black; two sons, Joshua Black (Sonya) of Marion and Terrance Malone of Tulsa, Okla.; five daughters, Pamela Scott (Joe) of Marion, Cynthia Houston (Marcus), Valerie Jefferson (Tony) of Osceola, Tasha Diamond (Jesse) of North Little Rock and Tina Jennings (Shiron) of Atlanta, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family and friends.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, from 10-11 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem M.B. Church, located at 325 W. Bard Ave., Osceola. Interment will follow at Whiteside Cemetery. Wilson Funeral Home of Osceola is in charge of all arrangements and services for Dr. Moses Black.