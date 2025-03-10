Donald Ray Gentry, 83, of Manila, formerly of Helena West-Helena, passed from this life Thursday, March 6, 2025, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro. Son of the late Roy and Verna Mae Martin Gentry, he was born in Mt. Hersey, Arkansas. He went on to live in Monette where he met his wife Bonnie Bollinger. He served as the Phillips County Judge in Helena-West Helena for 20 years and worked as the Phillips County Road Supervisor for 17 years prior. Before becoming the Phillips County Road Supervisor and Phillips County Judge, he spent many years farming in California, Mississippi and Arkansas. Donald was a member of the Helena First United Methodist Church where he served on several church committees. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Helena West-Helena, Arkansas. He loved tennis, golf, and gardening. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Paul “Ronnie” Gentry; four sisters, Marie, June Bernice, Linda and Juanita; and a brother, Paul.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Bonnie Gentry of the home; two daughters, Deborah Carl (Richard) of Jonesboro and Donna Trevathan (Dan) of Jonesboro; one sister, Betty Hendrix (Kenny) of Western Grove; one sister-in-law, Jo Ann Brill of Ceres, Calif.; seven grandchildren, Tracy, Rachael, Ryan, Donnie, Christina, Sophie and Michael; nine great-grandchildren, Kaden, Hudson, Ellisyn, Rowan, Nicholas, Kaleb, Haley, Hayden and Dylan. Donald also leaves many nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 16, in the Manila Cemetery with Reverend Tony Huffman officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 14, at the Howard Funeral Service Chapel in Manila. A celebration of life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 15, at the First United Methodist Church of Helena in Helena with Reverend Buddy Hamner and Reverend Rockey Starnes officiating. The family will receive visitors at the First United Methodist Church of Helena from 1 p.m. until service time on Saturday. Serving as active pallbearers will be Richard Carl, Michael Carl, Logan Johnston, Chris Humphres, Rodney Stephenson and Randy Dunigan. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be, Dr. R Tukivakala, Ashley Higgins, Dan Trevathan, Ryan Trevathan, Vance Montgomery, Lewis Hardman, Tim Humphres, Neylon Pilkington, and Donny Flowers. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.HowardFuneralService.com. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers any memorials be made to the First United Methodist Church of Helena in Helena, the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro, and the Community United Methodist Church, Manila.