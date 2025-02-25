Dianne Renfro, 74, of Osceola, passed from this life Feb. 16, 2025, in Muskogee, Okla. She was born Feb. 20, 1950, in Nebraska to the late John and Elsie Chambers.

In addition to her parents, Dianne was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Renfro; one son, Steven Renfro; one daughter, Amy Renfro; two brothers, Howard Chambers and Jr. Chambers; and one sister, Dorothy Garrett.

Dianne is survived by four sons, David Renfro of Omaha, Neb., Ricky Renfro of Warner, Okla., Jamie Renfro of Osceola and Jody Renfro of Missouri; two daughters, Tammy Reeves of Alabama and Tina Morton of Warner, Okla.; one sister, Lorene Baugus of McCook, Neb.; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory a very special friend, Billy Carr.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, February 25, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola. The funeral service is set to begin at 1 p.m. with Bro. Gary Andrews officiating. Dianne will be laid to rest in Louise Chapel Cemetery in Joiner.