Dewey Edward Wallen, Sr., 91, of Blytheville passed away at home in the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, with family around him. He was born May 8, 1933, in Greenville, S.C. He was of the Baptist faith and had been a member of Gosnell Baptist Church since 1969. He enlisted in the Air Force in July 1952 and proudly served his country for over 20 years. He was a crew chief, jet aircraft mechanic, and he really enjoyed his work. After retirement he worked for a contractor at the Air Force base refueling the planes.

Mr. Wallen enjoyed woodworking as a hobby and was very good at it. He also liked fishing, camping, vegetable gardening and traveling in the RV to see family. His wife said they were “land rovers”, they didn’t want to fly or cruise on ships, they like to wander the land and drive themselves wherever they wanted to go.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sarah Wallen, of the home; three sons, Burley “Ben” Moore, of Quitman, Robert “Bobby” Moore (and wife Karen), of Anchorage Ak., Dewey “Dee” Wallen (and wife Lynda), of Blytheville; one daughter, LuEllen Job (and husband David), of Godfrey Ill.; grandchildren: Julie, Laura, Tabitha, Marcus, Richard, Christopher, Ronald, Tony, Tristan, Lacy, and Laura; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Linda Phillips (and husband Randy), of Greenville S.C.; close church friends, Joe, Stan, and Bro. Eddie; and others that will miss him dearly.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Carney Funeral Home, 1501 Byrum Rd, Blytheville, with Dr. Eddie Clemons officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 noon until service begins at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Carney Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at carneyfuneralhome.com.