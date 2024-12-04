Dewayne Elliott Bogan, 55, of Osceola passed away March 9, 2025, at Baptist Health in North Little Rock. He was a welder and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. Bogan was born Dec. 26, 1968, to Charles Jackson and Barbara Bogan Tate. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his fiance, Mary Vornes of Osceola; one son, Mark (DaShayla) Bogan of Fayette, Mo.; one daughter, Misty Bogan of Fayette, Mo.; four brothers, Michael Tate, Ronald Bogan and Eric Tate of Memphis, Tenn., and Anthony Tate of Hot Springs; and one grandchild, Jace Bogan of Fayette, Mo.

Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola is in charge of the direct cremation service.