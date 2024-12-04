Top Menu Bar
obituariesMarch 17, 2025

Dewayne Elliott Bogan

Dewayne Elliott Bogan, a 55-year-old U.S. Army veteran and welder from Osceola, passed away on March 9, 2025. He is survived by his fiancée, children, siblings, and a grandchild.

Dewayne Elliott Bogan, 55, of Osceola passed away March 9, 2025, at Baptist Health in North Little Rock. He was a welder and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. Bogan was born Dec. 26, 1968,  to Charles Jackson and Barbara Bogan Tate. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his fiance, Mary Vornes of Osceola; one son, Mark (DaShayla) Bogan of Fayette, Mo.; one daughter, Misty Bogan of Fayette, Mo.; four brothers, Michael Tate, Ronald Bogan and Eric Tate of Memphis, Tenn., and Anthony Tate of Hot Springs; and one grandchild, Jace Bogan of Fayette, Mo.

Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola is in charge of the direct cremation service.

Advertisement
Related
obituariesMar. 18
David Whittle Henson
obituariesMar. 18
Terry Lee Hollingsead
obituariesMar. 18
Mattie Beatrice Caruthers
obituariesMar. 18
Dequavis Markel Robinson
Related
Tallie Ann Rogers
obituariesMar. 17
Tallie Ann Rogers
Jeremy Sullivan
obituariesMar. 17
Jeremy Sullivan
Lenora Jean Davis McQueen
obituariesMar. 17
Lenora Jean Davis McQueen
Terrence James Elias
obituariesMar. 17
Terrence James Elias
Carolyn Sue Parrish
obituariesMar. 14
Carolyn Sue Parrish
Ronald Keith Gray
obituariesMar. 12
Ronald Keith Gray
Konner Evans
obituariesMar. 12
Konner Evans
Paul Wayne Fleeman
obituariesMar. 12
Paul Wayne Fleeman
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy