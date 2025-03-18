Top Menu Bar
obituariesMarch 18, 2025

Dequavis Markel Robinson

Dequavis Markel Robinson, 34, of Osceola, passed away March 13, 2025, at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis, Tenn. He was a factory worker and was of the Baptist faith. Mr.Robinson was born Dec. 18, 1990, in Osceola to Henry Holmes and Mary Robinson. He was preceded in death by his mother.

He is survived by his father, Henry Holmes of Blytheville; one brother, Henry Holmes Jr. of Milwaukee, Wis.; one sister, Audria Robinson of Osceola; one nephew, Landon Robinson of Osceola; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 22, from 9-10 a.m. with the funeral immediately following at 10 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola. Burial will be at Whiteside Cemetery in Osceola with Pastor William Beal officiating. Wilson Funeral Home in Osceola will be in charge of the arrangements.

