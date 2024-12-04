Deloris Ann Jones, 83, of Blytheville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 at her home.

Deloris was born in Tyler, Mo., to Charles Alfred and Mary Bessie Odom Hardesty and was a graduate of Cooter High School. She was the bookkeeper at John Deere for many years. Deloris was a dedicated, active member of First Baptist Church. She devoted her life to the teachings of Jesus, serving as a Sunday school teacher and the AWANA program for many years. She was also a member of the TNT group in her church. Deloris had a servant’s heart, always doing for others. You would often find her visiting nursing homes and the homebound elderly, where she shared her delicious homemade cooking. Her cooking was more than just food; it was an expression of her love and care. She also enjoyed being outdoors tending to her yard. She loved to keep her yard immaculately manicured. Deloris adored her family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her special fur companion, Bindi.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Leon Jones; brothers, James Hardesty, Thomas Hardesty, Louie Hardesty, Owen Hardesty, Ernest Hardesty, Joseph Hardesty and David Hardesty; and sisters, Imogene Hardesty and Mary Margaret Johns.

Deloris is survived by her children, Scott Hutton of Lake City and Kim Byrd and her husband Anthony of Blytheville; and grandchildren, Peyton Hutton and Sarah Byrd.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11 a.m. in First Baptist Church chapel with Rev. Don Edmiston officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5-6:30 p.m. at Cobb Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made in Deloris’ honor to First Baptist Church, Arkansas Children’s Hospital or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.