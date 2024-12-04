It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Deborah “Debra” Jones, 67, of Jonesboro. Debra left this world on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro. She was born Sept. 10, 1957, in Blytheville to the late John McBride and Delores Chandler. Debra was a member of Front-Line Ministries in Blytheville.

In addition to her parents, Debra is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Jones; one brother, James Webb; and two sisters, Donna Brown and Catherine Kennedy.

Debra leaves two sons, Ivory Jones and Willie Ivory Williams, both of Jonesboro; four daughters, Latsateria Jones, Candy Jones, Ulonda Jones and Dominique Williams, all of Jonesboro; one brother, Tony McBride Whirl of Ohio; two sisters, Faye Butler (Andre) of Peoria, Ariz., and Matroni Petty of Jacksonville; five grandchildren which she raised, Zyasiah Jones, London Williams, Premier Wagner, Vegas Johnson and Anala Davis; as well as a host of other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, Feb. 1, from 9-10 a.m., at Front-line Ministries in Blytheville. A funeral service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at the same location, with Evangelist Faye Butler and Pastor Mary Golphin officiating. Debra will then be laid to rest at Sandy Ridge Cemetery in Burdette. Wilson Funeral Home, Blytheville, is assisting the family with all arrangements and services during this very difficult time.